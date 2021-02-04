The federal cabinet decides on a draft for the new copyright law. The fact that there should be upload filters after all breaks another promise.

Yes, maybe it is really impossible, squaring the circle: a copyright law that makes both artists and users – some of which are nowadays identical – equally happy and, well, also not completely making the companies that exploit the rights leaves out. But the federal government could have shown a little more ambition to shape the circle towards the square with the amendment to copyright law that it passed this week.

What has happened so far: The EU reformed copyright law in 2019 because its old version had more to do with magnetic tapes and stone tablets than with streaming platforms and memes. The EU member states now have to implement the new rules. But because the EU has not adopted a regulation, but only a directive, the states have scope for this.

They can use this leeway to tighten or loosen or specify the rules. Or simply to – daring thought – keep a promise made a few years ago. Namely: there will be no upload filter. The CDU had promised this in the year the EU decision was made, in response to a massive wave of protests from users who took to the streets across Europe against the details of the EU copyright reform.

Upload filters are so controversial above all because algorithms are supposed to take over a decision that a person should actually make. They should recognize copyrighted material and – for example – block a video in which this material is used unlawfully as soon as it is uploaded.

No distinction between pirated and parody

The problems are numerous: algorithms cannot recognize, for example, whether a video excerpt, an image or a text passage is not an illegal pirated copy, but rather part of a completely legal parody. Or a quote. In addition, it has already happened in the past that television stations fed all of their broadcast material into the copyright filter – without checking whether they also have the rights to everything.

The federal government could and should have prevented the filters at the EU level, but did not do so. Instead, there was a farce about a completely non-binding protocol note that said in a general way: Upload filters should be avoided if this can be set up. That was convenient, should probably show goodwill towards the users and at the same time not annoy the industry. That things will be different when the EU directive is implemented in German law – did the CDU itself actually believe that?

As if the CDU were an opposition party

Who wants to read it: The sentence “There will be no upload filters” is still written on the party’s website today. About this a current update from this week, in which it says: “Our concern to make upload filters completely unnecessary, we could not fully implement.” Which is a bit funny because it sounds like the CDU is a militant opposition party or at most one small coalition partner who, in case of doubt, has to bow to the big one.

Accordingly, the reception on the Internet is rather stunned shaking its head. The maximum length that a text may not normally be automatically blocked has been reduced from the originally proposed 1,000 to 160 characters. A tweet can be longer. Former MEP Julia Reda points out that even the full name of the EU Copyright Directive is 220 characters long.

Hope now in the Bundestag

And one more tightening: The use of foreign material for a caricature, a parody or a pastiche should only be legal if it is “justified in its scope by the special purpose”. What is such a purpose? Well

Because large demonstrations are canceled for the time being, hope is now based on the Bundestag: that the MPs in the legislative process will at least reverse the recent tightening. If not, consumer advocates are already pointing out a last possible way out: the European Court of Justice.