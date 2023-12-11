This Monday, December 11, COP28 published the fourth draft of the summit's Global Review, with recommendations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but without any specific reference to fossil fuels. An absence that has generated indignation in the countries most committed to the fight against the climate crisis and organizations for the preservation of the environment.

Advice but not concrete actions. This is the position adopted by COP28 in the draft General Balance that it published this Monday. This gives advice to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases to member countries, but does not contemplate the “phasing out” of fossil fuels, which was one of the central themes of this climate summit and a measure that many nations have demanded.

“You know what remains to be agreed. And you know that I want you to deliver with the highest ambition on all issues, including the language on fossil fuels,” said COP28 President Sultan Al-Jaber.

And the absence of fossil fuels in the draft has been the subject of criticism among environmentalists, but also among the most ambitious countries in their fight against the climate crisis. At the moment, the draft only advises reducing the production and consumption of fossil fuels. And, for many, that is far from enough.

“Here what is winning is fossil capital,” alleged Susana Muhamad, Colombia's environment minister.

The poorest countries, islands or developing countries are the most threatened by the climate crisis and also those that have contributed the least to pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. And, therefore, they demand greater action.

News in development….