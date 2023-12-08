This Friday, December 8, a new draft of the Global Balance of the COP28 climate summit was published, which contemplates the elimination of fossil fuels. If finally implemented, it would be the first time that a climate summit officially includes this point. Something that would benefit the fight against the climate crisis but that has generated outrage among organizations such as OPEC, which claims that the report is “politicized” and “irresponsible.”

It seems that the fight against the climate crisis has taken a step forward. This Friday, December 8, the United Nations climate agency published a new draft of the COP28 agreement – or Global Balance – with a novelty: a list of options for the gradual elimination of fossil fuels. If materialized in the official document with the completion of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28)this would be the first time in history that a climate summit directly addresses the issue of fossil fuels.

“Please, let’s do this work (…) I need you to take a step forward and get out of your comfort zones,” said Sultan al-Jaber, president of COP28 and minister of Industry and Technology of the United Arab Emirates, before the draft publication.

And the eight officials in charge of negotiations to reach consensus on mitigation, finance and Global Balance issues have “48 crucial hours” ahead of them to seek a consensus between the parties. However, Al-Jaber assured that he is confident that “something unprecedented is going to happen” at this COP28, which he pointed out as “historic”, due to the agreements reached so far.

Activists take part in a demonstration at the COP28 UN Climate Summit, Friday, December 8, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. © Peter Dejong / AP

Fossil fuels are the main source of emissions that warm the planet, causing the greenhouse effect that contributes to the rampant climate crisis facing the planet. But the difficulty of abandoning these fuels and the million-dollar industry they drive have meant that, after three decades of UN climate summits, an official decision has never been made to gradually eliminate them.

Regarding political and economic interests, the negotiator and Minister of Cooperation and Climate of Denmark, Dan Jørgensen, warned that political and economic reasoning will not prevent the temperature from rising, which is why he called for making the summit “the most important since the Paris Agreement”.

The elimination of fuels can take several forms: from a drastic cancellation – without a gradual process – to a gradual reduction that ends in a total ban. Options included in the COP28 draft.







The main reason for including this point in the final agreement is the benefit that such a measure by the countries would bring to the fight against the climate crisis and the ambitions of being able to comply with the Paris Agreement, in order to prevent global temperatures increase more than one and a half degrees compared to pre-industrial levels.

OPEC resistance

That some companies in the industry were not going to receive the news well is no surprise. OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais urged members of the oil body to reject any deal being negotiated at the COP28 climate summit that focuses on fossil fuels rather than emissions. This is what he expressed in a letter to members on December 6.

“It appears that undue and disproportionate pressure against fossil fuels may reach a tipping point with irreversible consequences, as the draft decision still contains options on phasing out fossil fuels,” the letter notes.

The letter is addressed to the 13 members of OPEC, such as the United Arab Emirates, which presides over this year’s United Nations climate conference, Iraq, Iran or Saudi Arabia, a strong regional opponent of ending fossil fuels.

OPEC has serious concerns right now. He fears that COP28 could be a turning point against energies such as oil and gas.

“While OPEC member countries and non-OPEC countries participating in the Charter of Cooperation (CoC) take climate change seriously and have a proven track record on climate action, it would be unacceptable for politically motivated campaigns put at risk the prosperity and future of our people,” the letter states.

Islene Facanha from Portugal takes part in a demonstration dressed in images of forest fires at the COP28 UN Climate Summit, Friday, December 8, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. © Peter Dejong / AP

Another point to consider in the hypothetical implementation of this ban or gradual elimination of fossil fuels is its proportionality. Some countries present at COP28 insisted that the gradual elimination of this type of energy must be led by the richest countries, which are, in effect, the most polluting.

“You can’t hold all countries to the same standard when it comes to the transition,” Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Malaysia’s climate minister, told Reuters.

The eventual commitment is expected to be accompanied by financing for poor and developing nations to build the infrastructure necessary to comply. And, if not, that the deadlines and climatic demands are shorter.

The other major emitter: methane from livestock

In parallel to this debate, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) launched a report that was not encouraging. This indicates that livestock farming emits 3.8 gigatonnes of CO₂ per year, a figure that represents 62% of the sector’s gas emissions. They are followed by pigs with 14%, chickens with 9%, buffaloes with 8% and sheep and goats with 7%.

The reason for the great contamination of cattle is the methane gases that they expel into the atmosphere, from the belching or gases of the animals to the fermentation of manure.

A cow and her calf in a field in the Pyrenees, France, in January 2023. According to the FAO, livestock farming emits 3.8 gigatonnes of CO₂ per year, a figure that represents 62% of the sector’s gas emissions. © Charly Triballeau, AFP

And if consumer habits are not changed, expectations are even worse. According to the report, demand for foods of animal origin will grow by 20% by 2050, which would mean raising emissions to 9.1 gigatonnes of CO₂.

To alleviate this, although the FAO has not recommended it as the main response, many other organizations advise reducing the consumption of animal protein.

“Switching to a plant-based diet can reduce a person’s annual carbon footprint by up to 2.1 tons for a vegan diet or up to 1.5 tons for a vegetarian one,” points out the United Nations.

Other options have also been highlighted, such as changing animal feed or the production chain, to make it more sustainable, but the impact of livestock on ecosystems and their gas emissions are variables that are difficult to control.

This and many other challenges are facing COP28, under the scrutiny of climate activists, who accuse the summit of inaction. On December 12, the world will be able to see the real measures adopted by the organization and the prospects for the fight against the climate crisis.

