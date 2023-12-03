The inveterate Lego thief who has been striking in toy stores throughout the country for some time now has been convicted again after shoplifting in Gouda. This is evident from information obtained from this site. At the end of 2021, the Northern Netherlands court sentenced the repeat offender to placement in an institution for systematic offenders (ISD) for two years, but he was apparently released earlier.
Caspar Naber
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#conviction #shopping #ban #Lego #thief #address #net #slowly #closing