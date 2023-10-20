Former referee Xavier Estrada Fernández has opened a new controversy around the VAR that puts the refereeing establishment under suspicion. The Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) denied this Friday that there is a secret room in the Las Rozas Football City that is not reflected in the federation statutes and is used in important matches, such as the classics. The arbitration body warns Estrada Fernández that “the legal services of the Spanish Football Federation are already studying any statement or accusation that threatens the integrity of the competition.”

Estrada Fernández, who has already filed a lawsuit against the CTA and has become the scourge of the arbitration group, has assured that Velasco Carballo, Undiano Mallenco and Clos Gómez have followed some classic in an unknown parallel room from which instructions were allegedly given. to the VAR referees. «It is a lie that there is a secret room. The day Estrada Fernández proves what he is implying, I would have to go to jail,” Carlos Clos Gómez, director of the VAR project, replied this Friday.

“We regret that, without any basis and with the sole objective of raising interested suspicions, the professional and independent behavior of the CTA is called into question,” this body responded to “categorically deny” the accusations of Estrada Fernández, described as “bad.” person” by Clos Gómez.

The CTA clarifies that an extra referee is located in said room “whose functions are to monitor the match and be prepared to replace the VAR or AVAR in the event that there is a medical problem” and who only interacts with the video referee referees ” except, as an exception, to communicate that the offside lines sent to the television production have not been shown in the program. “LaLiga has been aware of these spaces from the moment of their creation,” adds the CTA.