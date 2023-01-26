New controversy over Novak Djokovic, his father with Russian fans: flags with Putin’s face and Z symbol

After beating his opponents at the Australian Open and qualifying for the semifinals, Novak Djokovic is once again at the center of controversy. Not his fault this time.

Yesterday, January 25, 2023, the father of the Serbian champion, Srdjan Djokovic was immortalized together with a group of pro-Putin fans, waving flags with the face of Vladimir Putin. The father of the tennis champion joined them and together they began to sing chants of twinning between Serbia and Russia, praising the war.

The moment of joy shared between the father and the Russian fans was filmed and posted on Youtube by a pro-Russian channel. The images show the Serbian tennis player’s father next to a fan wearing a black shirt with the Z symbol, holding up the pro-Putin flag.

Novak Djokovic will be engaged tomorrow, January 27, in the semifinal against the American Tommy Paul, but no statement on what happened has yet been received from his staff.