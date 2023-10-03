A new chapter opens in the case of Luis Rubiales, former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). According to the latest information coming from Europe, The judge in the case would withdraw the crime of sexual assault against the former Spanish leader.

Rubiales was criminally denounced by the player Jennifer Hermoso after the non-consensual kiss at the trophy presentation of the Women’s World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand this year.

According to some judicial sources, the judge of the National Court, Francisco de Jorge, would archive the investigation against Rubiales for the crime of sexual assault due to a typo. In addition, they leak that only the former president of the RFEF will be investigated for the crime of coercion.