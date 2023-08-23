After the case of the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, who ended up in the storm for having kissed a female player on the mouth during the party for the victory of the World Cup, another video appears on social networks in which the Spanish coach Jorge Vilda is seen touching her breasts his assistant. The episode took place after Spain’s winning goal.

In the video, Vilda is seen hugging three of her assistants, a woman and two men. As her gaze is turned towards the field, her hand touches the woman’s breast. The gesture has not gone unnoticed in Spain, even if it has not caused the same uproar as the previous one. However, the video went viral on social media.