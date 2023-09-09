The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has set controls to regulate the sale, display, storage and circulation of medical products, which are dispensed without a prescription in non-pharmaceutical facilities, such as analgesics and nutritional supplements.

The controls included the obligation to purchase the medical product that has the ministry’s approval, and is classified as a medical product and is dispensed without a prescription, from a licensed medical warehouse, and to store and display it in designated places.

In detail, the Ministry allowed the sale, display and storage of medical products sold without a prescription, in non-pharmaceutical establishments subject to local inspection and control authorities in each emirate, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, stores selling nutritional supplements, sales outlets at petrol stations, and any entity. Others issued by the Minister’s decision.

The Ministry prohibited non-pharmaceutical establishments from selling, displaying, or storing any medical products that require a prescription to be dispensed, or any other medical products that do not fall within the categories included in the list.

According to the decision recently issued by the Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman Al Owais, the Ministry’s Drug Administration is responsible for making amendments to it, whether by addition or deletion, in coordination with the relevant health and local authorities. The controls and obligations of non-pharmaceutical establishments that wish to sell medical products that are dispensed without a prescription include the obligation to purchase them from a licensed medical warehouse, and to store and display them in places designated for them, in accordance with the approved storage conditions for these products. In addition to the obligation to place the agent’s label on the packages, in accordance with the approved rules in this regard, in addition to providing a system for measuring temperature and humidity in places designated for storing and displaying medical products, provided that it is calibrated periodically by one of the approved authorities in the country.

The Ministry required obtaining approval from the facility licensing authority to allow the sale, display, storage and circulation of medical products covered by the decision, and to keep a copy of the approval issued by the non-pharmaceutical facility licensing authority included in the scope of its application.

With regard to oversight and inspection of the facilities included in the decision, the Ministry has subjected them to the supervision of the competent local authorities, which may seek the assistance of health authorities if necessary in cases related to the circulation of medical products that are dispensed without a prescription and are permitted to be sold in these facilities.

The list of medical products that are dispensed without a prescription in Dubai includes antimicrobials, skin protection products, first aid, mouth, teeth and gum cleaners, analgesics, especially for internal diseases, salts, effervescent and oils, and nose, ear and throat products. It also includes general medical devices, vitamins and products supporting children’s nutrition.