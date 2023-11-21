Although many mention that its days are already numbered, Nintendo Switch remains firm in terms of video game releases, we have seen that recently with WarioWare: Get it Together!, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario RPG. This also includes departures from third companies, since the game that we could say ends with a flourish is Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Princewhich will not arrive alone, or at least that is the case of Japan.

As part of the celebration of this game that will be added to the catalog in December, the company Hori has decided to put some interesting accessories from the franchise on sale, including the character known as the mascot, we are talking about the Slime. This is reflected in new Joycon controls with their base, this can be in gray and also blue colors. What can be said, when they separate from the switch They need to connect by cable, since there is no wireless network.

On the other hand, and as part of the package, a case is included to be able to carry the console everywhere, which carries with it a mini case to carry some console cartridges and also to store small headphones, which are the well-known earplugs. All this will go on sale next December 1st in Japanese lands, and at this time it has not been confirmed if it will reach other territories, which is why some will be interested in importing the product.

Here is the synopsis of the following game:

Enter a fantastical world in search of revenge in DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince. Psaro is cursed and cannot harm any creature with monster blood. He will now have to become a monster tamer to create an army to accompany him into combat.

Remember that Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince the next one is released December 1st exclusively for Switch.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: This next game means a lot to fans of the franchise, especially those who know this spinoff where monsters join your battle team. So accompanying it with new controls may be worth it.