Hugo Giallanzai Hugo Giallanza https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/hugo-giallanza/ 03/08/2024 – 18:17

The bill establishing the Convertible Investment Contract into Social Capital (CICC) was approved by the Senate's Economic Affairs Committee (CAE), representing a significant milestone for Brazil's entrepreneurial ecosystem. This new instrument, inspired by the international model Simple Agreement for Future Equity (Safe), promises to revolutionize the way investments are made in startups in the country.

It now goes to the Senate Plenary as a matter of urgency, and the expectation is that it will be voted on within a month. It will then be sent for analysis by the Chamber of Deputies, and only after being approved by the House will it be sent for sanction by the President of the Republic. O bill 252/2023 is authored by senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ) and changes the Legal Framework for Startups.

The Convertible Investment Contract into Social Capital (CICC) was designed to adapt to the Brazilian reality, bringing innovations in relation to the Safe model. While Safe was designed within the legal context of the United States, considering its tax, corporate and civil peculiarities, CICC seeks to offer a structure more adapted to the needs and realities of the national market.

Currently, the most used contract model for investments in startups in Brazil is the convertible loan, which treats this type of operation as a loan.

Comparison between the Safe Contract and the Convertible Mutual

In the current context, the most used model for investments in startups in Brazil is the convertible loan, which treats the operation as a loan. This approach, although common, has some limitations compared to the Safe Contract.

While the convertible mutual may misrepresent the nature of the investment by treating it as a debt, the Safe Contract offers a clearer and more transparent structure, defining the terms of the investment and the conditions for its conversion into share capital.

Furthermore, the convertible loan may incur additional tax costs and bring legal complications related to its nature as a loan. On the other hand, the Safe Contract provides greater legal security for investors, by establishing an investment structure that better aligns with the interests of the parties involved.

CEO Saulo Michiles, from Michiles e Tavares Advocacia, PL was happy to address an old need in the startup investment market, which I already pointed out in an article written in 2022. The convertible loan contract, the most used by investors- angel, was imported in a not entirely satisfactory manner and had two serious defects. As it was a debt mechanism, misrepresenting the nature of the investment a little could have bad consequences for the startup and even its founders. Furthermore, it could be considered an IOF taxable event, bringing unnecessary additional costs to an investment operation that should be encouraged and not taxed. Finally, there is a search for standardization of investment contracts, which cannot be done through Law. Only the maturity of the market will be able to achieve this.

Advances with the Convertible Investment Contract into Share Capital

With the introduction of CICC, investors will be able to participate in the growth of startups in a safer way and in line with the interests of the parties involved. By converting investments into social capital, the relationship between investors and startups becomes more transparent and sustainable in the long term, contributing to the development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Expert perspectives

CEO Thiago Schutz, from Schutz Advogados, The introduction of the Convertible Investment Contract into Social Capital (CICC) by recent legislation represents a significant advance for the startup ecosystem in Brazil. This legal innovation, by offering an efficient investment mechanism adapted to the particularities of innovative companies, responds to a clear market demand, reinforcing the country's position as an environment favorable to entrepreneurship and innovation. However, the new law could have gone further, improving investor protection after the conversion of investment into share capital. This additional step would have the potential to make Brazil even more attractive to capital, especially international capital, by mitigating post-investment risks and reinforcing legal security for those who invest in high-risk businesses.

“The approval of the bill establishing the Convertible Investment Contract into Social Capital represents a significant advance for the startup ecosystem in Brazil. By providing a more appropriate and transparent legal structure for investments, CICC promises to attract more capital and foster innovation and growth of startups in the country” – Wendely Leal Vice President of Brasil Startups