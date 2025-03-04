03/04/2025



Updated at 11: 20h.





He Betis He raised in the last expansion of Bartra contract conditions subject to a series of variables so that if the Catalan central rendered to its best level continuously, as is happening, overcoming a roof of previously agreed matches, it could extend at least one more season its stage in the Verdiblanco team in this second stage since it landed in the Heliopolitan club in 2018 with a parenthesis in Turkey. Not surprisingly, the regularity that has been finding a Bartra that has been felt more comfortable than ever competing in Heliopolis, especially with the great version shown against Real Madrid last weekend, where he was one of Betis’s most prominent players before one of the most lethal attacks in all of Europe has been found for months. And with the important figure of the three goals scored, two of them in LaLiga EA Sports and one in the Cup, which thus increase the motivation of the group.

As happened on that last date on which Bartra was linked until June of this year, Betis again left the future of the Catalan defender based on the number of games played, so that If he reached 25 meetings between all competitions From this 2024-25 campaign, counting LaLiga, the Conference League and the Copa del Rey, Bartra could expand as is close to making a new season, that is, until June 2026. The club gives the agreement already by sealed and it is about Canal Sur Radio. With 1648 minutes under his credit, he registered the longest in the entire campaign, losing only about seven meetings for muscle discomforts and some more, for other lumbar level ailments.

The news about the strip of the target of the 25 envies was advanced by the companions of The uncheck In his day, about a bartra that Next to Llorente has become a key piece From the first line of the scheme that Pellegrini has, having been one of the great causes of the defensive rigor shown to give a new impulse to the great state so that Betis has today. Fifteen years of Bartra’s debut in the First Division, and today, at 34 years old, maintains the hierarchy that many asked back in some phases of this campaign were completed. Their numbers help to understand their contribution within the field and veteran has been an important degree now that there is a whole pass to the quarterfinals in Europe to decide.

Numbers that support it

Divide bartra its statistics today among the 15 duels he has played in LaLiga, the three that has competed in the Conference and two of the four clashes that can be counted on this campaign until the copera elimination. Twenty in totalif nothing twists they will be gradually increased. Of the domestic meetings that this course has played, only one did not play it whole, that of Celta de Vigo. The rest has always added 90 minutes to their clock, playing everything, many of them with the bracelet put, thus evidencing the weight that one of the ones that has been capturing with or without said tool the costume that heads Pellegrini has in the template.









It was in January 2018 when Bartra first arrived at the Betic club after passing through the Borussia Dortmundaccumulating in his first adventure four and a half seasons defending the Betic T -shirt in 146 games. In 2022 he marched to Turkish Trabzonspor, where he remained just one season and little more, and then returned to Betis signing a year that was truly complex for him for an injury to the Achilles tendon, nothing to do with what he lives now, being a starter and important and with all the open goals and to achieve, with the sixth team in LaLig Finals of the Conference.