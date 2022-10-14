When we talk about a remake, it’s not only important that a game be the same experience we remember from the past, but that the years that passed between the original release and a new version come through. This is a dilemma that EA Motive faced when creating the remake of dead space. Fortunately, we had the opportunity to talk with the development team about this topic.

We recently had the chance to speak with a couple of EA Motive reps about the remake of dead space. One of the biggest novelties of this title are the various secondary missions that we find throughout the ship. These not only extend the length of the title, but add narrative elements that take sequels into consideration. and additional content from other media.

Here’s what the developers had to say about these side quests:

“It’s a completely new element for the remake that we added to add more story, we had the opportunity that the story is more coarse. With Dead Space 2 and 3, as well as the novels, we had more content that we could use. It gives the player more reason to explore and find out what happened on the ship.”

How difficult was it to implement them? What was your biggest inspiration?

“From a gameplay perspective, we used a lot of elements from Dead Space 2 that the team added and improved upon. From a storytelling perspective, it definitely has its challenges when you’re trying to add more depth to a game, but at the same time, our creative director and writer went through all the books out there, read all the information on Dead Space. For us it was, how do we connect the dots in Dead Space, and try to add more to the story that’s unfolding on the ship, why is Nicole on the ship, what is she doing. That information wasn’t in the original game, and something we added in the remake.”

How much game time are they adding?

“It goes beyond additional content. The fact that we’re adding a fully explorable ship from start to finish, you get access keys that entice you to go back to different areas. There are also improvements in those rooms, the narrative adds several hours, but the possibility of traversing the ship does more.

the remake of dead space It will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC on January 27, 2023. In related topics, here you can check our preview of the game. Similarly, the developers do not reveal why they made a remake and not a new game.

Editor’s note:

Without a doubt, these additional missions are made for all fans, and those who have not had the opportunity to enjoy the original title will be exposed to a vast world. We just have to see how accessible the rest of the series will be.

Via: Atomix.