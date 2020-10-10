Construction of a residential building in Seville, this Thursday. PACO PUENTES / EL PAÍS

Construction activity is one of the best reacted since the end of the state of alarm, with employment now at levels similar to those before the pandemic. But there are also dark clouds on the horizon. Visas to build new homes are going badly and that, the sector warns, poses a threat to employment in the near future. Employers and unions believe that there is still time to react; and they point to European recovery plans as a lever for construction to add jobs instead of starting to destroy them.

Except for the two weeks of maximum confinement in early April, works on new buildings were possible throughout the state of alarm. And with the de-escalation, reforms and other actions in inhabited buildings were added, which has boosted the employment of both employed and self-employed workers.

In September, the affiliation to Social Security in the sector reached 1.25 million workers, only 2,404 less than in the same month of 2019. The 861,647 affiliates in the general scheme represented 1% less than 12 months before, but the 389,438 self-employed were 0.5% more. And the evolution of ERTE (temporary layoffs) has also been better during the hardest part of the pandemic. “Nine out of 10 construction workers have rejoined, compared to seven out of ten globally,” explains Paloma Vázquez, Secretary of Employment of CC OO de Construcción y Servicios, citing union calculations.

“The construction activity has an inertia”, says Michel Elizalde, thin advisor of the construction company ACR, summarizing the cause of the positive figures. The works before the pandemic continue until they are finished and that is why the executive believes that “the effect on employment is not going to be noticeable in the short term.” But he adds: “You should notice something, if there is a cut in production, in any case next year.”

Restlessness for the future

This last point is what worries the sector. Employment is good, future activity not so much. “There are many indicators, such as the Barometer of the Mortgage Observatory, the consumption of cement or the report of the Industrial Construction Observatory to assess the health status of our sector. All reveal a moderate decrease in the first semester of the year ”, points out Alfredo Sanz, president of the General Council of Technical Architecture.

Among all the statistics, it is precisely the one that comes out of the technical architects of Spain that is the most reliable to measure the future evolution of construction. Also the least promising: from January to July permits to build 46,513 new homes were approved in Spain. It is 32.1% less than in the same period of 2019, according to the latest data published by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda. In July, traditionally one of the best months of the year, the 6,143 visas represent a year-on-year drop of 48.7%.

“We are very concerned about the decline in the start of work,” says Daniel Cuervo, from the Association of Construction Promoters of Spain (APCE). In line with other forecasts, the general secretary of the employers’ association points out that at the end of the year “the adjustment may be 35% or 40%”. “This means that in 2019 the construction of 106,000 homes began and this year there will be about 70,000,” he adds.

In the other mainstay of construction, public works, the successive budget extensions have limited investment and the coronavirus has given the last straw. According to the Construction Labor Foundation, the bid between January and August of this year was 8,263 million, 36.8% less than in the first eight months of 2019.

“It is the private sector that is pulling”, states Juan Carlos Barrero, UGT-FICA construction sector secretary, who highlights that employment in the pit is characterized by “liquid seasonality”. Many contracts end with the work in progress, but “the reality is that you quickly find employment again,” he describes. The problem will come if the current works are finished without replacement because the construction would then begin to destroy jobs.

European aid

“Probably the public works tender will pick up strongly in the second half thanks to the favorable conditions of the monetary policy and the injection of European funds”, indicates Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga, CEO of the developer Neinor Homes. “However, we do not expect a significant improvement in the beginning of residential construction works.”

Garcia-Egotxeaga trusts that European aid will bring measures “focused on projects that are increasingly sustainable and technologically advanced.” Elizalde, from ACR, agrees on the need to “put a greater number of homes on the market, more affordable and more sustainable,” for what he sees as “pending tasks” such as the industrialization of the sector. And Cuervo rivets, from the employer’s association, who asks to refocus the housing policies “considering that it can generate a lot of employment and a lot of revenue for the Administrations.”

Cuervo proposes accessibility plans for young people, which would require building more housing and providing guarantees to finance their purchase. And he points to another of the possibilities to attract European funds for construction: “The Administration is focusing on rehabilitation.” That is the main bet of unions and technical architects. These highlight the benefits not only for the activity of the sector or the economy as a whole, but also for the environment due to the improvement of energy efficiency.