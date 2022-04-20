Architekturzoo is the mocking term in specialist circles for a collection of significant architecture that is obviously about the spectacle. A collection of follies, built by individuals who do not (want to) have anything to do with each other, “collected” by a client who commissioned various star architects for the individual buildings. The Vitra company campus in Weil am Rhein should be mentioned here, with which company boss Rolf Fehlbaum excelled with the works of famous architects from Zaha Hadid to Herzog and de Meuron. There is a certain logic to this, since the aim was to establish a hybrid of showroom and museum, conference venue and outlet, production and administration that appeals to a relevant, interested clientele and relies on an audience.

One could have assumed a similar motive situation in the case of the sports goods manufacturer Adidas in Herzogenaurach, which has assembled a far more extensive grouping of buildings on a hill above the city, which are extremely entertaining to look at. But that’s where the similarities end. Only a small part of the Adidas campus “World of Sports” is open to the public, the rest is fenced company premises. Also, no company patriarch hired international star architects at their discretion. On the contrary, the teams with the most famous and colorful names have failed in the competitions. In any case, the glamor factor was not a criterion for the investments.

The site of the former air force barracks, later the US Army’s Herzo Base, covers 59 hectares and was developed into the company campus from 1999 onwards. 5,300 of the 62,000 Adidas employees worldwide work here in administration and research. Existing and converted barracks buildings from the 1930s were gradually supplemented with new buildings. The dynamic structure of the Multi Brand Factory Outlet has been welcoming visitors since 2005. The curved building with industrial glass walls, designed by the Stuttgart architects Wulf & Partner and illuminated from afar like a spaceship in the dark, is a multi-storey car park, flagship store and image carrier trimmed by the communication designers L2M3 at the same time.

Like a radiant acropolis

From here, Adi-Dassler-Straße leads to the campus, straight to the main building called Arena. Designed by Behnisch Architects, it greets you like a radiant acropolis from a higher vantage point and, as a landmark, is intended to help shape the company’s image. Encased in a white rhombus lattice façade, the building, which is almost square in plan, balances on pencil-thin, steel diagonal supports. Not a house, but an elegantly constructed artifact hovers over the landscape that flows beneath it. Below the air floor with the modeled landscape there is another basement, which opens at the edge of the slope with a glass wall. An orange-red tartan track suggestively leads there, the main entrance of the building, indeed of the entire campus area. The hall in the basement is a welcoming place, meeting place, reception, lounge and transitory place between the outside world and internal company premises in one – and currently a corona control point. A conference zone opens up to the left, there is a bistro straight ahead and a staircase to the right, which by its design already signals that it leads up to the air floor to a tartan track and various exercise equipment.



Climbing stairs is a matter of honor here: the large hall in the Adidas Arena.

A dramatic stair construction dominates the central hall as a monumental steel sculpture. It is also a meeting point and meeting place, because the use of the lift is not common here, maybe even frowned upon. Here the chairman of the board comes sprinting towards you in a sporty outfit with a backpack, a short greeting on his lips.





