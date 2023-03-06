Chile’s new constituent process began this Monday (6) with the installation of the Committee of Experts designated by Congress. The group’s task is to prepare the draft of a new Constitution that will serve as the basis for the Constitutional Council, to be chosen next May at the polls.

The 24 experts (12 chosen by the Chamber of Deputies and 12 by the Senate), among whom are several veterans of Chilean politics, took office in the former Congress building in Santiago. The body has three months to draft the fundamental charter and deliver it to the Constitutional Council, made up of 50 constituents elected on May 7 at the polls. They will have a period of up to five months to make changes and prepare a final proposal. The text will then have to be approved by citizens in a referendum, with a mandatory vote on December 17 to be able to enter into force.

Verónica Undurraga, a doctor of law from the University of Chile and nominated by the ruling Party for Democracy (PPD, social democrat), was chosen as chairman of the committee, while Sebastián Soto, a lawyer from the Catholic University of Chile and nominated by the opposition Evópoli (center -right), assumed the vice-presidency.

“I know that many do not feel called upon because they are skeptical of this process (…) The malaise in our society runs deep and it will take time to build trust,” Undurraga said in his first speech. “The objective is to prepare a draft Constitution that will unite us, hopefully without labels, that will be a common house, not partisan, a text that will remain and that will unite us for a long time”, completed Soto.

protests

The group of experts, one of the novelties of this new process, generates a certain reluctance in sectors of society, fearful that Congress will supervise the drafting of the new Constitution. Under the motto “No to the constitutional agreement”, dozens of people gathered at the doors of Congress to protest against the participation of experts appointed by the political parties.

This Monday afternoon, the Technical Admissibility Committee will also be installed. These are 14 jurists in charge of arbitrating the process and enforcing 12 institutional principles that would prevent a refoundational proposal, such as the one rejected in September last year by more than 62.5% of voters and which was drawn up by a majority convention. progressive and made up of independent citizens, with no party affiliation.

Among these points are the declaration of Chile as a “social and democratic State of rights”, the recognition of indigenous peoples within the “Chilean nation”, and the bicameral system.

Despite the rejection in the September plebiscite, there is consensus on the need to replace the current Constitution, although there is a certain “constituent fatigue” and the new process does not arouse the same interest in the population as the previous one. According to the latest edition of the Chilean survey Pulso Ciudadano, published in February, 57% of the Chilean population has little or no confidence in the constituent process.