Scandals are piling up for the man who was the visible face of mixed martial arts (MMA) not so long ago. Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been accused of sexual assault during an NBA game, in a civil lawsuit filed against the Irishman in a United States court.

Furthermore, the alleged events are very recent. The incident occurred, always according to the plaintiff’s version, in 2023, and has resulted in a criminal accusation against McGregor, which the Florida state prosecutor’s office refused to pursue. In her story, the woman, whose name has not been made public, alleges McGregor sexually assaulted her in bathrooms from the Miami Heat’s Kaseya Center, in June 2023.

The woman reportedly reported the incident two days later. His lawyer, James Dunn, said in an email that he decided to file the lawsuit because his identity was leaked to a media outlet. “After the Miami-Dade County District Attorney’s Office decided not to file criminal charges, a civil case is the only avenue for my client to seek justice in this case,” Dunn said in the statement.

“The prosecutor concluded that there was no case”

For her part, Barbara Llanes de Gelber, of the firm Schachter & Greenberg, McGregor’s lawyer, stated the following: “After an exhaustive investigation at the time, the state prosecutor concluded that there was no case to pursue. Nearly two years and at least three lawyers later, the plaintiff has a new false story. “We are confident that this case will also be dismissed.”









The plaintiff accuses the staff and security of the Kaseya Center for “gross gross negligence” and claims for “past and future medical treatment, compensatory damages and costs, and any other additional compensation that (the) Court deems reasonable,” according to court documents.

It should be remembered that bad news is piling up for McGregor. The superstar was convicted of sexual assault in 2018 in Ireland against a woman through civil proceedings, and was forced to pay 250,000 euros for the facts that have been proven. However, the sentence is not final, so the mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter has announced that he will appeal the sentence.