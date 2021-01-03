E.A group of Republican Senators has announced opposition to Congress confirming the US presidential election result. At the meeting on Wednesday they want to call for the establishment of a commission of inquiry, which is to carry out a ten-day examination of the election results, as they announced on Saturday. The declaration was signed by seven incumbent senators, including Ted Cruz, and four elected Senate members. You spoke of alleged election fraud and irregularities.

At the joint meeting of the House of Representatives and the Senate, the election victory of Democrat Joe Biden is to be formally confirmed. The Republican Senator Josh Hawley from Missouri had previously announced that he would object to it. Around a hundred members of the House of Representatives also want to deny Biden recognition. The initiatives could delay the final confirmation of Biden’s victory. However, they have no prospect of success.

Historically, confirming the winner is a formality. However, the outgoing President Trump refuses to acknowledge his defeat. He has made numerous allegations of suspected election fraud in recent months without producing any evidence. The Senate Republican majority leader, Mitch McConnell, had congratulated Biden on his election victory after the American electorate confirmed his success over incumbent Donald Trump in mid-December. McConnell urged his party colleagues to confirm Biden’s victory at Wednesday’s meeting.

Nancy Pelosi is standing for re-election as Speaker of the House of Representatives

At the same time as the vote on a new president was held in November, the House of Representatives was also re-elected, and around a third of the seats in the Senate were also up for a vote. In the House of Representatives, the Democrats had defended their majority in the election, if only just barely. In the Senate, who will be in charge of the chamber in the future will only be decided in the runoff elections for two Senate seats in the American state of Georgia on Tuesday. It is unclear whether the Republicans will hold their majority in the Senate and thus put obstacles in the way of the future Democratic President Joe Biden’s plans or whether the Democrats will also win the second Chamber of Congress.

The two Congress Chambers are now meeting for the first time in a new constellation, in separate sessions (from 6 p.m. CET). In the House of Representatives, the election for the influential top post in the Chamber is also pending: The previous democratic chairman, Nancy Pelosi, is standing for re-election. She had steered her party through the second half of Trump’s tenure as chairman of the House of Representatives for the past two years – as America’s most politically powerful woman and the Republican’s most important opponent. From 2007 to 2011 she had already been chairwoman of the Congress Chamber. At that time, she became the first woman in the country’s history to take up the post. The now 80-year-old has signaled that this will be her last term at the helm of the House of Representatives.