The acts of violence left 31 Palestinians injured -two seriously-, according to the Red Crescent. The Hamas leader predicted new attacks, while the local army closed Israel’s passage to the West Bank and Gaza to prevent further attacks.

On the morning of this Friday, April 22, there were again riots in the Esplanade of the Mosques, in Jerusalem, after a clash between hundreds of Palestinians and the Israeli police. The repression left 31 injured, of which 14 had to be taken to hospital, as confirmed by the Red Crescent.

The conflict erupted after Palestinian youths threw stones, the day after the call made by the Islamist organization Hamas to “mobilize” at the holy site. The police version indicates that most of the Muslims were masked, carrying Hamas flags and that they rioted in the compound after throwing stones and fireworks at the security forces.

In a statement, the Israeli police said they were “forced to use riot dispersal means and push back the rioters,” but noted that this was not done until after the prayers were over. The incidents reached as far as the Western Wall, where Jewish prayers were taking place.

In the same letter, the police stressed that the security forces remain committed to guaranteeing freedom of worship for all religions in Jerusalem.

There have been days of tension in the region within a week where the Muslim Ramadan and Jewish Pesach festivities coincided. For the faithful of both religions, the site is sacred, but there have been clashes almost daily. In total, since last Friday, there have been 150 Palestinian injuries, three Israeli policemen and around 400 detainees.

Palestinians gather for Friday prayers, hours after Israeli police clashed with protesters at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday, April 22, 2022. © AP / Mahmoud Illean

“This is just the beginning”

The security operations and the visit of Jewish civilians on the Esplanade were condemned by the Arab world and even led to the firing of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory in the last two nights, to which they responded with more bombardments on military targets in Hamas, no victims so far.

Ismael Haniye, a Hamas leader currently in exile in Qatar, warned that “this is only the beginning of the battle” and warned that there will be more reprisals if the Israeli police disturbances in Al Aqsa spread.

Last Thursday, the Israeli army closed the country’s crossings from the West Bank and Gaza for security reasons. The objective is to avoid taking advantage of the end of Passover (it runs until Saturday) so that new attacks are carried out.

Tensions have intensified in the Middle East for a month, when a series of attacks perpetrated by Palestinians in Tel Aviv left 14 victims and triggered violent raids by the Israeli army in the West Bank.

with EFE