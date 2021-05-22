The new strict confinement arranged by President Alberto Fernández to contain the increase in infections and deaths from coronavirus began this Saturday and, as established in the decree published in the Official Gazette, there are a variety of essential activities that were excepted.

The Decree of Necessity and Urgency 334/2021, called “General preventive measures” It includes the same tasks or professions as in the previous two, the rules that were in effect during the last five weeks.

However, this new payroll is more numerous than that of the beginning of the quarantine in March 2020, although it continues to leave out many activities that are part of the daily lives of all citizens.

Essentials include everything from healthcare personnel to employees judicial, legislative, security and transportation.

In addition, press personnel and employees in charge of maintaining basic services are exempted.

The circulation of personnel linked to laundry, postal and parcel distribution services, and attention to school and community canteens is also authorized.

The only circulation permits that will remain in force are those of the essentials, while all the rest will be canceled.

Therefore, those who need to circulate, should enter the CuidAR app and carry out the process again. That includes those who need special or exceptional permits, such as those that allow transit to assist family members.

The following is the list of essential activities and services that are authorized to use public passenger transport:

* Personal of Health, security forces, Armed Forces, migratory activity, National Meteorological Service, firefighters and air traffic control.

* Authorities superiors and government workers National, Provincial, Municipal and of the City of Buenos Aires.

* Members of the Legislative power and the endowments of personnel that their respective authorities have. Members of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation and the personnel of the Judicial Power.

* Diplomatic staff and accredited foreign consulate and staff of the Red Cross and White Helmets.

* People who must assist others with disabilities, family members who need assistance, the elderly, children or adolescents.

* People who must attend to a force majeure situation.

* Personal of funeral services, burials and cremations.

* People affected by the care of school canteens, community and picnic areas.

* Workers of audiovisual, radio and graphic communication services.

* Personnel involved in public works and demolition security tasks.

* Wholesale and retail supermarkets and local retail stores, food, personal hygiene and cleaning. Pharmacy. Hardware stores. Veterinary. Provision of carafes.

* Activities related to the value chain and supplies of the food industry; personal hygiene and cleaning; of medical equipment, medicines, vaccines and other health supplies.

* Activities related to the production, distribution and commercialization of agriculture and fishing.

* Activities of telecommunications, fixed and mobile internet.

* Activities related to foreign trade.

* Collection, transport and treatment of waste.

* Maintenance of basic services (water, electricity, gas, communications, etc.) and emergency care.

* Public transport of passengers, transport of goods, oil, fuels and LPG.

* Home delivery of food, medicines, hygiene products, cleaning products and other necessary supplies.

* Laundry services.

* Postal and parcel distribution services.

* Essential surveillance and cleaning services.

* Minimum guards that ensure the operation and maintenance of Oil and Gas Fields, oil and gas treatment and / or refining plants, electric power transportation and distribution, liquid fuels, oil and gas, fuel vending stations and electric power generators.

* Mint staff, ATM services, transportation of flows and the activities authorized by the Central Bank. Banking activity with attention to the public, exclusively with a shift system.

* The authorities of the National Securities Commission may authorize the activity of a minimum endowment of staff and that of its regulated ones if necessary.

* Operation of Nuclear Power Plants. Hotels affected by the health emergency service. Airport operation. Operation of garages and parking lots with minimum endowments.

* Registration, identification and documentation of people.

* Professional services at home for people with disabilities.

* Establishments for the care of victims of gender violence. Medical and dental guards. Clinical analysis laboratories and diagnostic imaging centers, with a pre-shift system.

* Transfer of children and adolescents for family bonding.

* ANSES and customs personnel.

* People who must attend to be vaccinated with their companion, if necessary.

The closed restaurants and bars only serve delivery or take away. Photo Juano Tesone

Regarding the exceptions to circulate without the use of public transport, the decree authorizes the following sectors:

* Industries that are carried out under continuous processes whose interruption implies structural damage in production lines and / or machinery.

* Food recall in local gastronomic places.

* Production and distribution of biofuels.

* Exploration, prospecting, production, transformation and commercialization of nuclear fuel.

* Essential sanitation, maintenance, fumigation and integrated pest management services.

* Activities related to forestry and mining production, distribution and marketing.

* Workshops for maintenance and repair of automobiles and motorcycles exclusively for public transport, vehicles of the security forces and armed forces, health benefits. Sales of spare parts, parts and pieces, only under the door-to-door delivery modality.

* Establishments that develop services and tax collection activities.

* People who must move to make trips abroad.

* Sale of merchandise already made from retail stores through electronic commerce platforms or telephone sales.

* Industries that carry out production for export.

GRB