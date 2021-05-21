After the announcement of the new confinement that will be in force until May 30 throughout the country to stop the wave of coronavirus infections, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti announced what will happen to those who wait for the second dose of the vaccine.

“We hope that on Monday the first part of the vaccines of Astrazeneca from the United States, “anticipated the official in dialogue with Urban Radio. He explained that these doses are those of the “bilateral contract” with the laboratory for 22 million doses.

In that sense, he explained that “both strategies will be made.” On the one hand, he said that “the schedules of those who are completing three months of the first dose” will be completed, and clarified that “those who have already met” that period “and miss a week or two, is not a problem, no it is that the vaccine expires but it is an interval and that they will have priority “.

Regarding the Sputnik V, Vizzotti assured that they hope to start receiving the second component next week, even though the expected date was May 20.

In this regard, he admitted that “it is more difficult to achieve due to production and because Russia is applying it,” and added that between next Sunday and Tuesday “we are waiting for a plane with first doses and we are waiting for news from the second.”

“Whoever received the first dose of all vaccines will complete the scheme. That is the strategy and it has not changed, “he said.

Vizzotti also insisted that “the negotiations with Pfizer never stopped living.” And he clarified: “We continue exchanging possibilities, hopefully we can reach an agreement as soon as possible.”

