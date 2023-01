US President Joe Biden in Puerto Rico, October 2022. | Photo: EFE/Thais Llorca

The White House confirmed, this Saturday (14), that US President Joe Biden’s lawyers found more confidential documents from the time that the Democrat was Barack Obama’s vice president, between 2009 and 2017, in a mansion in Delaware, region northeastern US.

Members of the legal team of the president of the United States had already found other confidential documents in an office used by the ruler shortly after his period as vice president, last Wednesday (11).

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday (12) that Congress should investigate the discovery of confidential documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president. He also said that a weight and two measures are being used when comparing Biden’s case with that of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), the subject of an investigation by the Department of Justice after confidential documents he allegedly took from the White House. they were apprehended at his mansion in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

The US president said on Thursday that he is convinced that the conflict over the documents found in his private residence will be resolved. But McCarthy stressed that an investigation into the case was needed. “He was so concerned about President Trump’s documents, and now we find out that, as vice president, he kept them for years without security in various locations… We are in the United States and we believe in equality before justice,” he said. McCarthy.