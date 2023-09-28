GMajor accidents involving aircraft on the ground are rare, but they do happen. The newest Airbus from the holiday airline Condor was seriously damaged at Frankfurt Airport on Wednesday. A high loader used by operator Fraport to load pallets from the cargo compartment rammed the side of the machine near the cargo door and tore a hole in the fuselage.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engines”.

The damage is apparently in a sensitive area where sensors are installed. The area can be identified in the photos by the special dotted line marking. The damage can therefore be serious.

The aircraft with the registration D-ANRB is the ninth Airbus A330 Neo that Condor has taken over as part of its fleet renewal. The twin-engine long-haul aircraft had only been in use for 25 days.

According to reports, no one was injured in the incident. There were no guests on board the plane at the time, reports the trade journal Aerotelegraph with reference to Condor. The crew members who were already on board are also doing well. Fraport said a technical defect was probably responsible for the accident. It remains to be seen how long the D-ANRB will have to stay on the ground. The Airbus was initially towed to a stand in the south of the Frankfurt airport site.