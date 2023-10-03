The author of this call is Timan Erdemi, head of the Union of Resistance Forces, who led armed rebellions that almost killed the country’s president. Then, a year ago, he participated in signing the Doha Peace Agreement between the government and rebels, and after that he participated in forming the current transitional government..

This came in statements by Erdimi, reported by the Chadian newspaper Al-Wahda, on Tuesday:

The implementation of the Doha Peace Agreement was greatly delayed, and a committee was not formed to consult and monitor implementation, and this is incomprehensible .

Erdemi’s motives

In the assessment of Chadian political analyst, Ali Moussa Ali, the appearance of Timane Erdimi now and his raising the issue of the fate of the Doha Agreement “want them to achieve political gains.”“.

In his explanations to Sky News Arabia, he bases this on::

The Erdimi movement participated in the national dialogue (August 2022), which was held after the Doha Agreement, which was signed by more than 46 armed movements. From this dialogue, the National Unity Government emerged, in which he participated and in the transitional parliament, and we did not hear of his movement any opposition to the government throughout the year. .

As for the government’s position on his call for a new dialogue, the transitional period that it has set after which elections will be held or power will be handed over has only one year remaining, and I do not think that it will go so easily to new talks and a reconsideration of the Doha Agreement. She is not ready, neither financially nor psychologically At the same time, Erdimi owns pressure cards. He is an experienced rebel in wars against the authority for 25 years. He belongs to one of the largest tribes that have influence and large numbers, and perhaps he has loyalists within the authority. .

Who is Teman Erdemi?

He founded the “Gathering of Forces for Change”, and on November 26, 2007, he participated with other rebels in the march towards the capital, N’Djamena, in battles that were among the most violent that Chad had ever known. .

Worrying developments

In addition to this new position by Erdimi, who is complaining about what he says is the failure to implement the Doha Agreement, other challenges have appeared before the government in recent weeks, which are feared to affect the fate of the preparations for the handover of power and the elections..

After two years of calm on the Chadian-Libyan border, clashes returned between rebel movements and the Chadian army in the Tibesti region, and the “Military Command Council for the Salvation of the Republic” faction announced that it had lifted arms against the government, under the pretext that it “was not serious” in its dialogues with the rebels, according to statements by Ibrahim Qaja Ahmed. , the media coordinator for this movement, told Sky News Arabia earlier.

Leaders of parties, associations, and public figures also met in late September and demanded that the authorities remove French forces from the country within 3 months, otherwise they will mobilize demonstrations against these forces and authorities..