Since November 1, the Salvation Army has been opening the doors to nothing more than warmth in 1127 places throughout the Netherlands. Anyone who wants can enter the so-called community center rooms and stay until the location close. There are 214 of these heat locations in and around Amsterdam alone, but there are also such ‘warm spots’ around Arnhem, Gorinchem and in the Hoeksche Waard.

“We already came up with this idea in the summer,” said a spokesman for the Salvation Army. “When we saw that energy prices were rising, we already thought that people could get into trouble. We have responded to this with this concept. It is fantastic that people can escape the cold at home and that we help each other in this way.”

Good example leads to good follow-up, as practice shows. In addition to the more than a thousand community center rooms of the Salvation Army, other places are also rapidly opening living rooms for heat. Ten churches of the Protestant Church in the Netherlands (PKN) opened ‘warm rooms’ two weeks ago and Amsterdam’s cultural stage Tolhuistuin has also started. Everyone is welcome every weekend in their ‘warm living room’ for free coffee, tea, croissants and heat.

The warm locations need to get more publicity, the organizers agree. How many people use the more than a thousand Salvation Army places will be inventoried next week, the spokesperson said. What is clear is that there are ‘people who could really use these places’.

The warm rooms will remain open until at least January. Then the energy price ceiling will apply and in theory people should be able to heat their homes largely carefree. “But if we see that people still need it, we will of course respond to that.”

Tolhuistuin offers Warm Living Room

Is it cold at home because the heating is off? The Tolhuistuin starts the Warme Huiskamer in Amsterdam, open every weekend for those who could use some warmth. Includes free coffee, tea and croissants

An inviting table full of toys and wrapping paper is located at the entrance of the IJzaal, the most beautiful room in the Tolhuistuin, with a view over the IJ and Amsterdam Central Station. Package evening packages may be packed here. A mandarin is also snatched up in no time, and are there baking ginger nuts, a bowl of croissants, ginger tea and coffee ready?

In times of sky-high gas prices, the Tolhuistuin culture stage wanted to contribute to some warmth on cold days. From this weekend, a Warm Living Room has been created every Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 5 pm, accessible to everyone, consumptions are free.

Candles and games

The space is there, the will too, now the people. On the first afternoon – outside the mercury has dropped to 2 degrees – only a handful of cold-avoiders manage to find the Warm Living Room. It also takes some searching: first you have to go through the restaurant, which may be a threshold for those who don’t have it wide due to the high energy bill. But then there is a cozy room with cushions, candles, games, fine jazz over the speakers and a rack with warm clothing, which can be taken along for those who want.

Houssine, his daughter Neyla (4) and girlfriend Philou (5) have arrived. The girls concentrated on building a marble run and eagerly threw themselves into the bowls of gingerbread cookies. “We live near here, it seemed ideal to me,” says Houssine, who moved to Amsterdam-Noord from Belgium a year ago. His house dates from 1918. “Now we only turn on the stove for two hours in the evening, because you don’t get those old houses warm.”

Rafel Mahmoud, programmer at the Tolhuistuin, greets everyone warmly. He hopes that more people will be able to find this place in the near future. "We thought it was important to do: if your property is still open, what can you offer."

Fifteen jerseys

In two days he collected four bags of toys from friends and acquaintances, bought mandarin oranges and is now waiting for visitors. ,,We are there for the people who would otherwise just sit at home wearing fifteen jerseys. Here it is warm and you meet others. And figuratively we can also warm each other up.”

Moreover, he hopes that other organizations will follow suit: “If you have the space, why not share it?” From next week there will also be a repair café, where visitors can repair broken items together with handy fellow citizens.

Director of Stichting de Tolhuistuin Matthea de Jong can organize the living room thanks to a donation from the district. She sees the initiative as a cultural version of what churches and community centers are already doing. “In the summer you can get together in parks, but where do you go in the winter if you don’t want to sit down in a café and spend money right away?” The library? Mahmoud: ,,That is also possible, certainly. But you have to be quiet there and study, here you can plop down on the couch and do as you do at home.”