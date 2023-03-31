On March 31, Russian President Putin approved an updated concept of the country’s foreign policy

On March 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a new concept of the country’s foreign policy, which he announced at a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council. Information leads website of the official Kremlin.

Putin explained that he had signed a Decree approving the updated Foreign Policy Concept of the Russian Federation. He stated that “dramatic changes in international life” required this. The updated version outlines the principles, tasks and priorities of diplomatic activity.

The new concept was developed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the presidential administration, the Security Council of the Russian Federation, the government and “many ministries and departments.”

Speaking about the main provisions of the updated document, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the United States “the main conductor of the anti-Russian line.”