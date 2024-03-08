













Artificial Intelligence or AI has many positive applications. But like any other technology it depends on who uses it and a group of researchers decided to use it to create a computer worm.

Obviously the idea was not to use it for destructive purposes but just to see how it would work. Those responsible for this evil creation are experts from Cornell University, Technion (Israel Institute of Technology) and Intuit Inc.

A computer worm, as defined by Wikipedia, is a 'a malware that replicates itself to spread to other computers'.

This type of program invades a computer network, spreading and taking advantage of any security breach in the PCs connected to it to access its information and take advantage of it for malicious purposes.

The researchers mentioned above who created theirs with Artificial Intelligence did so to steal data.

Likewise, it is capable of breaking ChatGPT and Gemini security measures. The name of his creation is Morris II (based on a previous one called Morris). Experts released it in an AI-powered email client.

So the worm created a self-replicating prompt that overwhelmed the mail program. All because he sent messages non-stop. It is then that it orders the Artificial Intelligence models to recover the data.

Those responsible for Morris II were computer experts Ben Nassi, Stav Cohen and Ron Bitton. Although this was a controlled test, it exemplifies what can happen with Artificial Intelligence in the wrong hands.

So before something like this happens in real life, it is best to implement guidelines and rules. Of course, there will always be those who skip the above to cause as much damage as possible and now using AI.

So before something like this happens in real life, it is best to implement guidelines and rules. Of course, there will always be those who skip the above to cause as much damage as possible and now using AI.

