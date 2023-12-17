Avant-garde leaders Pierre Boulez and Karlheinz Stockhausen have only been played sparingly since their deaths – spectacular exceptions (Aus Licht in the Holland Festival 2019) not to mention. The music of their contemporary György Ligeti (1923-2006) seems very much alive. Ligeti was always a loner, a monomaniac who repeatedly reinvented himself, and in that respect somewhat comparable to Stravinsky.

Contemporary classic NTR Saturday Matinee. Radio Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Elena Schwarz, with Carolin Widmann (violin). Heard: 16/12 Concertgebouw Amsterdam. Listen back via nporadio4.nl.

But many contemporary composers point to him as a source of inspiration. One hundred years after his birth, the NTR Saturday Matinee in the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam put a spotlight on Ligeti, in a program including his delightful Violin concerto with soloist Carolin Widmann and new pieces by Rozalie Hirs and Enno Poppe.

source van Hirs and Hirn van Poppe, to be precise: the delightful chiasm of titles and composers' names said a lot about the works, which were completely different yet related – and both very strong.

Iridescently beautiful

The Dutch composer and poet Rozalie Hirs (1965) wrote her piece source for large orchestra commissioned by the Matinee. She went back to the source of her composing: the love of sound. The work developed as a consistently sustained sequence of swelling and ebbing sound forms. Associations with breath and surf came to mind. Wind instruments took the lead, strings waved over it like a breaker; peace. And again. The sound skin of this acoustic branding was iridescently beautiful.

Hirs' sophisticated writing allowed new harmonies to emerge from the note clusters, which she accentuated with tubular bells or timpani. Within the overarching experience of mesmerizing repetition, all sorts of things were happening all the time. Halfway through, descending sliding notes from the strings signaled the end of the first half; after that the contrasts were brighter, the crescendos more sharply defined. The second half ended with rising glissandi. The expectation of a tonal center was finally met, after a beautiful diffuse final chord, in the last note of the basses.

Infernal bellows

Also Hirn by the German composer Enno Poppe (1969) for winds and percussion had two halves, and the title quickly made you think of hemispheres. His procedure was somewhat similar to Hirs's overlapping sound waves, but under the influence of amphetamine. Left and right pumped into each other tirelessly, like an infernal bellows. Halfway through, the pounding machine suddenly hit the brakes to continue pianissimo. Then it gradually crescendoed. You felt where it was going, but the maniacal way in which Poppe cranked up his bellows again, deep into the red, was still overwhelming.

Poppe was supposed to conduct himself but had to cancel. His replacement, Elena Schwarz, led the excellent Radio Philharmonic excellently, especially in the beautifully sculpted primal sound cloud music of Ligeti's Atmospheres.