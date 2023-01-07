New composition of the US Congress is more Christian than the population of the country

The Capitol, the building that serves as the center of the Legislature in the United States, in Washington. | Photo: Bigstock

For the first time in the history of the report faith on the hill of Pew Research Center, you are more likely to find a Baptist within the halls of the United States Congress than outside it. In the makeup of the 118th Congress, 88% of lawmakers identify as Christian, compared to 62% of American adults. Only 1 of the 534 members of Congress say they have no religious affiliation (0.2%), compared to the 29% who assume this position in the country’s population.

In 2023, the number of Baptists in Congress – the most popular Protestant denomination – has held relatively steady at 13%, while Baptist membership has fallen nationally to 11%, compared to 15% in 2021.

The data showed that congressmen are also more likely to identify as Protestant than the general population, at 57% versus 40%, respectively. Likewise, Catholics account for 28% of the new Congress, although only 21% of the US. population identifies as Catholic.