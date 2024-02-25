There is now also a set designer among the long list of accusers of the French actor Gerard Depardieu.

The woman, defended by the lawyer Carine Durrieu-Diebolt, who already represents the actress Charlotte Arnould, also an alleged victim of rape, filed a complaint against the actor for an alleged sexual assault during the filming of a film in Paris in 2021, Les volets verts, by director Jean Becker. Depardieu, 75, is accused of rape, sexual harassment and assault by more than a dozen women.

He has always denied the accusations. According to Mediapart, another woman accused Depardieu of harassment on the same set in August 2021.