New complaint for insults to Vinicius, in Barcelona-Real Madrid

LaLiga has filed the eighth complaint for racist insults against the Brazilian

Vinicius Jr, winger of real Madridin this case in the Investigating Courts of

Barcelona.

The body has made this decision after the events that occurred in the Barcelona-Real Madrid match last Sunday, “in which once again intolerable racist behavior was observed against Vinicius Jr.”

LaLiga informs that it has set up a complaints channel on the website so that fans who may have information or some indication of the identity of those responsible can get in touch and provide the necessary identification to file the pertinent complaints.

The chants against Vinicius

Real Madrid celebrates goal against Barcelona.

It was the stands of Camp Nou the one that whistled at the player and then launched serious chants that said: “Vinicius, die.” The phrase was chanted on several occasions by the Barça stands and was recorded in videos released by those attending the stage.

Vinicius did not disengage, looked at the fans and caressed the world champions patch on his shirt.

That gesture set the rival stands on fire even more, just when Sergi Roberto put the partial tie on the scoreboard that diverted the attention of the fans.

EFE

