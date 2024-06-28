Russian President Putin signed a decree on monthly payments to contract military personnel

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree according to which participants in the special military operation (SMO) in Ukraine serving under contract are entitled to a new monthly payment.

The head of state instructed the government to establish the payment procedure within two months. The decree will come into effect on July 1.

Who is eligible for the payment?

Payments will be made to military personnel who have completed military service or service in the internal affairs agencies, penal authorities and other departments and who are entitled to pension provision. However, previously, according to the law on pension provision, payments to them ceased after entering military service.

Now contract soldiers taking part in the SVO will receive 100 percent of their long-service pensions every month, taking into account indexation after the suspension of payments. In addition, compensation will be available to military personnel withdrawn from military units for rehabilitation or training in military specialties (but no more than after three months). It can also be applied for by those who are continuously receiving treatment in hospitals, are on leave due to illness and are declared temporarily unfit for service.

In September 2023, Putin signed decree on similar payments for length of service for those who were called up for service as part of partial mobilization.

Previously, Putin approved the payment of two pensions at once for the families of SVO participants

At the end of May, the Russian president signed a decree on the payment of two pensions at once for families who lost a breadwinner who participated in a special operation. According to the new law, women who lost their spouses, whose husbands served in the military, participated in volunteer formations or took part in the special military operations, will receive a pension for the loss of a breadwinner if they have not remarried and are caring for children under 23, who are also entitled to a pension.

According to Putin, it is the members of the SVO who are now the true elite of Russia. At the same time, these include not only the military personnel themselves, but also workers – “reliable, proven people who have proven their devotion.”

At the moment, the minimum payment to a contract soldier in a special operation zone is 204 thousand rubles per month. In addition, when concluding a contract, a one-time payment is required, the amount of which is determined by regional authorities. Some also provide additional monthly payments. In Moscow, for example, it is 50 thousand rubles.