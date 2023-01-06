Fernando Alonso is moving from Alpine F1 to Aston Martin F1 this season and that includes a new company car: the Aston Martin DBX707.

Fernando Alonso makes the switch in Formula 1 from the Alpine F1 Team to Aston Martin. Then it is of course better to transfer next to the circuit. So Alonso gets new wheels with the Aston Martin DBX707!

Fernando Alonso fills the gap left by Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin after his Formula 1 farewell and could not contain all his excitement about the switch. The first race has yet to be held, but at the end of November he already drove 97 test laps in Abu Dhabi in the AMR22, the car of 2022.

Dream car

The experienced Formula 1 driver kicks off the new year with his new car. He swings proudly through his Instagram a photo into the world of his new dream car. Parked for the occasion in front of his own museum in Spain.

That dream car from Alonso is therefore the Aston Martin DBX707. The fastest variant of the Aston Martin DBX. With a zero to one hundred sprint in 3.3 seconds, it’s just about the fastest SUV of the moment. Under the hood is a 4.0 liter V8 with twin turbocharger from the shelves of AMG. They then put 707 hp on the road, hence the name.

The Aston Martin DBX707 (not Alonso’s copy)

Well stocked garage

If Fernando does not feel like his Aston Martin for a day, he has plenty of choice in his collection. Over the years he has collected quite a few nice cars. From his time at Ferrari, for example, he has a Ferrari 599 GTB Alonso F1 Edition. Built in a limited edition of 40 pieces.

A Ferrari California and a 458 Italia are also waiting for him. If he doesn’t feel like a Ferrari, he can always get into his Maserati GranCabrio. Or his Nissan GT-R. In short, the alarm clock has to be set half an hour earlier because the choice is huge.

This article New company car for Fernando Alonso appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#company #car #Fernando #Alonso