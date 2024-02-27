After a coupe and a gran coupe, BMW is now also introducing a 'sports activity coupe' in the compact middle class: the X2. With its sloping roofline, this is the more elegant variant of the sturdy X1 and therefore the little brother of the X4 and X6. Equipped with electric motors, we drive it like the iX1. Nice, but what else does this car add?
Cornelis Kit
