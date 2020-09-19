New comics about one of the most famous villains of the DC universe, the Joker, will go on sale in Russia on Saturday, September 19, said Alexander Pravilov, head of the marketing and advertising department of the Azbuka publishing house in St. Petersburg.

Batman Day has been celebrated around the world every third Saturday in September since 2014. This year in Russia, the event is dedicated to the Joker, who first appeared in comics 80 years ago.

According to Pravilov, ABC joined the celebration of Batman’s Day in 2015 by releasing a single about the villain called Death Covers.

“No one can contradict the Joker – and Batman Day in 2020 in Russia has been renamed the Joker Day. Only one character previously succeeded – Harley Quinn. In 2017, her name flaunted boldly across the Batman Day logo, “he said.RIA News“September 19.

Also, Rules noted that long before the film of the same name with actor Joaquin Phoenix, fans of the DC universe knew that without the Joker it is impossible to imagine not only Batman, but also Gotham.

“Batman and Joker are not just two sides of the same coin, they are a duet, without which it is impossible to imagine the world of modern comics,” he stressed.

In honor of the anniversary date, “ABC” will release new comics about the famous villain, the authors of which are Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV and others. In addition, the graphic novel “Batman Who Laughs” will be on sale.

On September 14, it was reported that Warner Bros. offered actor Joaquin Phoenix $ 50 million for participation in the sequel to the film “Joker”.