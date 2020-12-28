A new coastal defense unit that will protect Sakhalin has been formed in the Far East. This was reported by Izvestia sources in the Defense Ministry.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu previously spoke about the new combat formation at the department’s annual board. However, he did not name the direction of the brigade’s actions.

According to available information, contract soldiers and civilian personnel are currently being recruited on the island. The brigade will include battalions of supersonic cruise missiles “Bastion” and low-altitude “Ball”.

Admiral Valentin Selivanov, former chief of the Main Staff of the Navy, told Izvestia that coastal missile systems hit ships without missing a beat. In his opinion, the power of the new brigade will be enough to destroy 10-20 enemy ships.

Thus, taking into account the missile and artillery troops already existing in the region, the Pacific coast of Russia will be fully protected from the landing of troops and the approach of ships with cruise missiles.

