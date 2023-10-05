Blue, green, purple: certain tattoo colors have recently been banned. Why experts think this is the wrong approach and why there is so far little reliable research results on the risks.

In summer, it feels like half of all bodies have more or less artfully engraved images somewhere, sometimes very delicate, sometimes rather large. Image: Samuel Hicks / Gallery Stock

AThere are red flowers on his leg, a yellow snake coils on his stomach, and a warrior’s face stares from his wrist. Red, purple, green, yellow, gold, brown, black are the colors that shine on Bastian B’s body. There used to be shades of blue, but he had them overdone. The colors have to match, “otherwise you look like a living Hawaiian shirt.” Bastian B. is in his late 30s and is a photographer in Berlin. In his pictures you can see musicians with a similar number of tattoos as he has himself.

Clouded joy over strong tones

Johanna Kuroczik Editor in the “Science” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

But if you look around at the moment, you’ll notice: most of the freshly engraved smileys, lemons and planets on the arms and legs of the younger people are black again. A few years ago, brightly colored watercolor-style tattoos were trendy. World maps, lettering or butterflies as if painted with watercolors. But the joy of strong tones was dampened. In January 2022, the REACH regulation of the European Chemicals Agency, or ECHA for short, banned around 4,000 substances in tattoo inks and permanent make-up. Many for good reasons, such as because they caused cancer or genetic mutations. But the pigments blue 15:3 and green 7 may no longer be used. This ban led to hundreds of thousands of signatures on counter-petitions, gave tattoo artists fear of their existence and even irritated medical professionals.