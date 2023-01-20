British scientists announced on Friday that they have identified a new colony of emperor penguins in Antarctica using satellite imagery of the continent, where the species is severely threatened by global warming.

The researchers detected this colony of about 500 individuals by the dark spots left by their droppings on the ice, clearly visible from space, the British Antarctic Survey explained in a statement.

The new colony brings to 66 the number of groups of emperor penguins identified along the Antarctic coast, half of which were sighted thanks to satellite imagery.

“This is an exciting discovery… but, while it’s good news…, this colony is small and in an area heavily affected by melting ice,” said Professor Peter Fretwell, who led the research.

The scientists developed this project for the identification of penguin colonies thanks to a satellite system integrated within the framework of the European program on climate change Copernicus.

The emperor, the largest of the penguins, which only lives and reproduces in Antarctica, was recently classified as an endangered species by the US wildlife protection authority.

Climate change and Antarctic melting threaten their breeding grounds, while ocean acidification affects populations of crustaceans on which they feed.

Scientists calculate that, at the current rate of global warming, almost all emperor penguins could have disappeared by the end of this century.