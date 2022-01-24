Monday, January 24, 2022
New Colombian blood arrives at Real Madrid

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 24, 2022
in Sports
Real Madrid

Real Madrid champion.

Youth teams move the market.

While a header from the Brazilian Eder Militao in the discount it gave the option to the Real Madrid After saving a point in their stadium against Elche (2-2) to maintain their advantage at the head of LaLiga, more contracts were signed in the lower divisions.

See also  Paulo Dybala plays his last great chance with the Argentine team

Despite being two goals behind, after Elche went ahead with goals from Argentine Lucas Boyé (42) and Pere Milla (76), Real Madrid appealed to their fighting spirit, drawing with goals from Croatian Luka Modric , penalty (82) and the Brazilian Éder Militao (90 + 2).

It may interest you: (Teo Gutiérrez: with this action he was expelled on the first date)

One of those new players for the Madrid club is Joan Sebastián Londoño, who lives in Spain and is the son of Colombian parents.

And the Selection?

It is noted that Londoño, who belongs to the 2006 category, is a new member of the ‘merengue’ squad, seeking to consolidate himself to continue growing as a player.

In Spain they say that Lobndoño has been closely followed by the technical time of the Spanish soccer team, so that single item speaks well of the player’s conditions.

It may interest you: (It was time for James to resurface in the Colombian National Team)

See also  Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 laptop arrives in Mexico

.
