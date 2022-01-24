New Colombian blood arrives at Real Madrid

While a header from the Brazilian Eder Militao in the discount it gave the option to the Real Madrid After saving a point in their stadium against Elche (2-2) to maintain their advantage at the head of LaLiga, more contracts were signed in the lower divisions.

Despite being two goals behind, after Elche went ahead with goals from Argentine Lucas Boyé (42) and Pere Milla (76), Real Madrid appealed to their fighting spirit, drawing with goals from Croatian Luka Modric , penalty (82) and the Brazilian Éder Militao (90 + 2).

One of those new players for the Madrid club is Joan Sebastián Londoño, who lives in Spain and is the son of Colombian parents.

And the Selection?

It is noted that Londoño, who belongs to the 2006 category, is a new member of the ‘merengue’ squad, seeking to consolidate himself to continue growing as a player.

In Spain they say that Lobndoño has been closely followed by the technical time of the Spanish soccer team, so that single item speaks well of the player’s conditions.

