In the coming weeks, the Kingdom of Spain will finish designing its Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, contemplating reforms and investments to make use of NextGenerationEU funds. In preparation for this, the Government has submitted to the European Commission the measures that it proposes to implement in all areas. In labor matters, as it has transpired, the “modernization” of collective bargaining stands out among others.

Regarding this last aspect, collective bargaining, the core of the functioning of labor relations in our country, despite the noise generated, what arises is eminently cryptic, simply adding that the ultra-activity of the agreements, the relationship between sectoral and company agreements and negotiation in cases of substantial modification of working conditions. All of them core elements of the 2012 labor reform.

In this regard, the 2020 European Commission working document in relation to Spain that accompanied the proposed recommendations that now requires compliance with the regulation of the recovery and resilience mechanism expressly indicated that “it is recognized that the labor market reforms adopted in 2012-2013 to face the crisis have played an important role in fostering a job-intensive economic recovery that began in 2014 (IMF, 2020) ”, adding that“ the new coalition government has committed to modifying the regulation of the labor market with the stated objectives of restoring the collective bargaining power of workers ”. The Commission expressly added that “it will be important that any new measure is only adopted after a careful evaluation of its potential effects and that the achievements of previous reforms are preserved.”

How the meaning of this “modernization” of collective bargaining is finally defined, making it more rigid and distancing it from the reality of the company, or on the contrary, reinforcing and updating flexicurity mechanisms, will foreseeably depend a large part of the evaluation by the European Commission, which will define the funds finally allocated, the position of social partners and parliamentary groups in the Parliament, which must endorse the aforementioned reform, and a large part of the economic impact derived from it.

For all these reasons, in the coming weeks it is necessary to evaluate the impact of the different proposed reform proposals, especially in the area of ​​collective bargaining, and define them in such a way that they have the greatest possible consensus, guarantee the allocation of funds and contribute to strengthening competitiveness and employment. Reducing the structural unemployment gap with Europe could increase Spanish GDP in the medium term five or six times more than what the NextGenerationEU funds themselves could do. per se, according to BBVA Research estimates. Europe has been up to the task. It is the turn of the Member States. It is time for responsibility.

Juan Pablo Riesgo is a Partner at EY and former Secretary of State for Employment.