Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/24/2024 – 19:37

After several days of hot and dry weather in most of Brazil, a new cold front is expected to hit the South and Southeast regions of the country next week, dropping temperatures at the turn of July into August.

According to the Meteored agency, the most intense cold will be felt mainly in the states of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, in addition to a considerable part of Paraná and São Paulo.

The weather forecast indicates that maximum temperatures in these regions should not exceed 20°C, while minimum temperatures could be well below 10°C between Tuesday, 30, and Saturday, 2. In the South, temperatures should be even closer to 0°C.

The drop in temperature is due to a change in the wind circulation pattern around the Antarctic continent, in the south of the globe. The coming weeks will be marked by the weakening of these winds, which favors the passage of cyclones and cold fronts in the center-south of Brazil.

According to Meteored, the new cold wave is not expected to reach other areas of Brazil, such as the Center-West and north of the Southeast region, where the heat is expected to remain.

Check the weather forecast for the city of SP from the Meteoblue agency

Thursday, 25th: between 11°C and 27°C;

Friday, 26th: between 14°C and 27°C;

Saturday, 27th: between 15°C and 26°C;

Sunday, 28th: ​​between 15°C and 27°C;

Monday, 29th: between 16°C and 27°C;

Tuesday, 30th: between 11°C and 19°C.