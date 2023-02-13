The League of Agrarian Communities of Sinaloa already gave the voice of alert due to low temperatures. The president of the organization, Miguel Ángel López Miranda, called on the producers to keep the crops protected, since the low temperatures They will continue for the remainder of the week. This Tuesday in the center of the entity, minimums of 8 degrees are expected and some variations could cause the mercury to drop to 5 degrees, which would seriously put some standing crops at risk, mainly corn.

The Valle del Carrizo producers began tracking their corn crops That they burned from the cold So far, the Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock in Sinaloa, Jaime Montes Salas, has not announced any support for replanting. The one who said that a support program with fertilizers could be established for corn growers who totally lost their crops was the president of the State Committee for Plant Health of the State of Sinaloa (Cesavesin), Abraham Bello Esquivel, but from that until it is fulfilled, he is to be seen. In reality, the producers feel abandoned because they do not see clearly that they are going to their rescue. And others are with a headache because other winter storms are on top.

before all the controversy surrounding FIRAin the sense of whether or not it puts many obstacles to release credits to producers, the leader of Morena Agropecuaria revealed that Trusts Established in Relation to Agriculture will only be a disperser of creditsbut they will be the banks that endow the resource so that the men of the field continue with their crops. Ignacio Leal García assured that of all the bank options that they have been analyzing, the one in Bajío is the best so far, since they are already designing a program to give those accruals, they are only waiting for the operating rules to be ready, but Said bank is asking them for only 10 percent of the liquid guarantee, just as Financiera Nacional did.

Well they say whatand hope is the last thing to die, and this is being applied very well by Raúl Inzunza, leader of the Small Property in Salvador Alvarado, because according to him, Despite the fact that they have been without credit and agricultural insurance for nearly 35 years, they continue to have faith that during the administration headed by Rubén Rocha Moya, this type of support returns that are of great relevance to the sector it represents. Since, like him, producers want to have the certainty of accessing credit with which they can sow.

Without a doubt, there is a flattering outlook for farmers in the south of the state, after suffering for decades from lack of water for their crops. The irrigation system that is being built in the Picachos and Santa María dams will guarantee the supply of liquid for agriculture and human consumption. They will even be able to experiment with other crops that in these lands did not ‘hit’ due to the lack of water. The deputy of Morena Serapio Vargas Ramírez urged farmers that once the construction of irrigation district 111 of the Picachos dam in Mazatlán is finished, they bet on the planting of yellow corn so as not to saturate the market with white corn. The proposal made by the president of the Committee on Agricultural Affairs in the local Congress seems correct, except that the producers need government support to push it forward.