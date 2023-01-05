Zacatecas, Zac.- The weather in Zacatecas for him weekend from 06 to 08 January will continue with low temperatures before the entrance of new cold front

However, during the afternoons there will be clear skies and a warm atmosphere in the north, northeast, west and center of the national territory.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported that a new cold front associated with the polar jet stream will enter on Thursday night.

By Friday, it predicts that the front No. 21 It will extend with stationary characteristics over the Mexican southeast.

For his part, cold air mass associated with the front will modify its thermal characteristics, being a little warmer.

But the Mesa del Norte and the Mesa Central, during the mornings and nights the atmosphere will continue to be cold to very cold, with frosts at dawn.

For Zacatecas, the early hours of Saturday and Sunday will have minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost in the mountainous areas.

While on Sunday gusts of wind ranging from 40 to 60 kilometers per hour are forecast again in the entity.

To Monday morning in zacatecas the minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C will continue with frosts in mountainous areas.