Culiacán, Sinaloa.- During the night of this Tuesday and early Wednesday, there will be rains in almost all the states of northern Mexico, while Sonora and Sinaloa will experience maximum temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius, according to the weather forecast from the National Weather Service (SMN)

The agency explained that during this Wednesday there will be strong events in Tamaulipas, which could generate increases in the levels of rivers and streams, and cause landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

Similarly, there will be heavy rains in Nuevo León. While Coahuila will have in Coahuila. In turn, the approach of a new cold front to the northwest of Mexico will cause rain and showers in Baja California. The aforementioned rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible hail fall.

Rain forecast for tomorrow March 15, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Baja California, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Sonora, Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and Colima.

Chance of sleet: Sierras de Baja California (during the morning).

The rains may be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible hail fall. In addition, they could increase the levels of rivers and streams, as well as cause landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for tomorrow March 15, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Michoacán, Guerrero and Morelos.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Campeche.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Guanajuato, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for tomorrow March 15, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Sonora, Zacatecas and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Wind forecast for tomorrow March 15, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and dust storms: Sonora and Chihuahua.

North component wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec (Oaxaca and Chiapas); with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Gulf of California, and with possible dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and Guanajuato.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

Cloudy skies for most of the day in Baja California, with the probability of occasional heavy rains, which could be accompanied by electric shocks. Sky with scattered clouds and no rain in Baja California Sur. In the morning, a cool environment in the region and cold with frost in the mountains of Baja California. During the afternoon, a temperate to warm environment in Baja California and hot in Baja California Sur. West component wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts from 50 to 70 km/h and dust storms in the region.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and increased cloudiness throughout the day, with a probability of rain and intervals of showers that could be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail in Sonora. Partly cloudy sky during the day and no rain in Sinaloa. In the morning cool and cold environment with possible frosts at dawn in the mountains of Sonora. Warm environment in Sonora and hot in Sinaloa. West component wind from 15 to 30 km/h in the region with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and possible dust storms in Sonora.

Weather Forecast for Durango and Northern Mexico

Cloudy sky most of the day with showers in Tamaulipas, all with electric shocks and possible hail fall. In the morning, a cool environment with possible fog banks in the mountainous areas of Tamaulipas. During the afternoon, warm to hot environment. East component wind from 10 to 25 km/h in the region with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in Tamaulipas.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains in Chihuahua, Coahuila and Nuevo León. No rain in Chihuahua and Durango. In the morning, cool to cold environment with possible frost in the mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango. During the afternoon, warm and hot atmosphere. Variable direction wind from 20 to 35 km/h in the region with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h in areas of Chihuahua and gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Durango.