Mexico City.- Between this Saturday night and Sunday morning, there will be rains with intervals of showers in San Luis Potosí; in addition to showers in Hidalgo and Puebla, according to the weather forecast for central, eastern and southern Mexico from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The agency explained that the rains in the aforementioned states will be caused by low pressure channels over the east and southeast of the national territory, in combination with instability at high levels of the atmosphere and the ingress of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

For this Sunday, the cold front No. 49 will move over the northeast and east of the national territory and will interact with low pressure channels. This will produce heavy to very heavy rain in said regions; as well as punctual intense rains in San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Tabasco and Chiapas.

The cold air mass associated with the front will cause a new drop in temperature and strong winds in the Mesa del Norte and Mesa Central, as well as a new “North” event with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h in the Isthmus and Gulf. Tehuantepec, and gusts of 50 to 70 km/h on the coast of veracruz and Tabasco.

Finally, the hot to very hot afternoon environment will continue on the Mexican Pacific coast and on the Yucatan Peninsula, with maximum temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Campeche and Yucatán.

Rain forecast for this Sunday, April 16, 2023:

Very heavy rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm): San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Tabasco and Chiapas.

Heavy rains with very heavy punctual rains (50 to 75 mm): Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Yucatán.

Intervals of showers with heavy occasional rains (25 to 50 mm): Querétaro, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Morelos and Guerrero.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Aguascalientes and Michoacán.

Heavy rains could increase the levels of rivers and streams, and generate landslides and flooding in low-lying areas of these entities.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Sunday, April 16, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sonora (south), Morelos, Puebla (southwest), Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco.

Maximum temperatures between 30 and 35 °C: Chihuahua (east), San Luis Potosí, Durango (west), Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for the early morning of April 16, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Sonora, Zacatecas and the State of Mexico.

Wind forecast for this Sunday, April 16, 2023:

Strong “North” event with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec (Oaxaca and Chiapas) and gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: coasts of Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Tabasco.

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Campeche and Yucatán.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Jalisco, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Weather forecast for the Valley of Mexico

The SMN forecast for this Sunday morning a cold to cool environment at dawn. Partly cloudy sky in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon, probability of rain and intervals of showers accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. Variable direction wind from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 45 km/h. The minimum temperature in Mexico City will be from 11 to 13°C and the maximum from 25 to 27°C. For Toluca, Edo. Mex., the minimum temperature will be from 7 to 9°C and the maximum from 22 to 24°C.

Weather forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán

Partly cloudy skies during the day, with isolated rains in Michoacán and no rain in Nayarit, Jalisco and Colima. Cool environment in the morning and very hot to extremely hot during the afternoon. West and northwest wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h on the coasts of Jalisco.

Weather forecast for Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero

Cloudy skies most of the day, with banks of fog over the mountains of the region; with punctual intense rains accompanied by electric shocks in Oaxaca and Chiapas, as well as showers in Guerrero. Mild environment in the morning and hot in the afternoon. “North” event with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Weather forecast for Veracruz and Tabasco

The SMN forecast for Veracruz and Tabasco a cloudy sky with morning fog banks over mountains. Punctual intense rains accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. Mild environment in the morning and hot in the afternoon. “North” event with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h.

Weather forecast for the Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon, with the probability of very heavy rains in Yucatan, as well as heavy rains in Campeche and Quintana Roo. Temperate environment in the morning and very hot during the afternoon. Northeast wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h in Campeche and Yucatán.

Weather forecast for San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with punctual intense rains in San Luis Potosí, showers in Coahuila and Zacatecas and isolated rains in Aguascalientes; all accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. Very cold environment in the morning, with frosts in the Zacatecas mountains. In the afternoon, temperate to hot environment in the region. East and northeast wind from 20 to 30 km/h with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust storms in Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and San Luis Potosí.

Weather forecast for Guanajuato, Morelos and Tlaxcala

Cloudy sky in the afternoon with punctual intense rains in Puebla and Hidalgo, strong in Querétaro, as well as showers in Guanajuato, Tlaxcala and Morelos; all accompanied by electric shocks and probable hail fall. Cool atmosphere in the morning and hot in the afternoon. Northeast wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h in the region.