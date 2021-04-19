D.he district executive of the FDP decided on Monday evening to accept the invitation from the Greens to coalition negotiations. “We are sure that we made it very clear in the exploratory negotiations what content we want to bring into a coalition,” said the parliamentary group leader in the city council, Annette Rinn, at a late hour. “We’re going in there with a big chest.” Rinn made it clear once again that she had no doubts about the correctness of this course. Jamaica probably played no role at all in the deliberations of the Greens, which is why an extended traffic light with the Greens, SPD and Volt is the sensible solution. At the weekend she also achieved “significantly more approval than rejection” from the base of her party, said the politician, who, if a coalition is formed, could throw her hat into the ring for a departmental post.

The FDP is now calling a district members meeting that will take place next Monday. In the evening, the district executive also discussed whether the exploratory sheet should be published, as the left did on Friday. However, the decision was made against it because the exploratory partners had agreed to maintain secrecy, said Rinn, and they wanted to stick to it. The FDP could have documented what positions it took in the explorations with the Greens – and would have met accusations of revealing too many liberal positions. “The CDU said yes to everything,” said Rinn, that was not the case with the FDP.

Smart move by the Greens?

From the SPD one can hear that the decision of the Greens for a traffic light expanded by Volt is a clever move by the Greens. Such an alliance, which not least divides the bourgeois camp, could also have a signal effect beyond Frankfurt, it is said. Mayor Peter Feldmann (SPD) did not want to comment on Monday that the Greens had announced that he would “no longer be part of the coalition”. Feldmann’s spokesman pointed out that talks about a coalition had not even started. After the explorations, the negotiators of the Greens announced at the weekend that the mayor would no longer chair the coalition round, so that his role was “clearly defined”. This was discussed in the explorations with the SPD.

SPD leader Mike Josef said: “The directly elected mayor is part of the magistrate, and there will be an exchange in the committees provided for this.” Josef called the planned alliance with the Greens, the FDP and Volt an “opportunity for a new one Together”. He sees “no insurmountable cliffs for a trusting cooperation in the next five years”. Josef, whose party had supported the construction project on Günthersburgpark during the election campaign, also explicitly mentioned the common goals in climate policy. Both the executive board of the Frankfurt SPD subdistrict and the parliamentary group and the executive boards of the local associations unanimously approved “that we should start coalition negotiations”.

The parliamentary group leader of the SPD, Ursula Busch, also spoke of good opportunities for cooperation and a “completely new project for the socio-ecological restructuring of Frankfurt”. At the same time, she called the SPD a “self-confident partner with her own ideas” and pointed out that it was important to “minimize” the damage caused by Corona and to pursue a sustainable financial policy.

The Greens allow themselves a little break after the intensive deliberations in the exploratory group, in the parliamentary group and with the party base. The coalition talks could, it is said, begin as soon as all interlocutors have obtained the consent of their parties. As reported, the smallest partner of the desired coalition, the pro-European Volt party, cleared the way for coalition negotiations over the weekend. On Saturday evening, the members agreed to the relevant discussions in a voting round.

The Greens do not yet have a detailed schedule for the coalition talks. The Greens had determined at their general meeting on Friday evening that the goal was to conclude the negotiations by the city council meeting on May 20.