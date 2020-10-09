Belgium’s new, colorful government is already under high pressure a week after its start. The corona crisis has the country firmly under control.

BRUSSELS taz | Finally out of the crisis! This was the promise made by Alexander De Croo, the new liberal Prime Minister of Belgium, when he took over the office in Brussels’ Rue de la Loi. But almost a week after the start of his colorful “Vivaldi” coalition, there can be no talk of relaxation.

The Corona crisis is back, worse than in the spring. And the seven parties involved in the new federal government, their colors green, red, orange and blue to the “Four Seasons” remember Vivaldi, do not present themselves harmoniously.

Georges-Louis Bouchez, the head of the French-speaking liberals, is causing trouble. Bouchez had tried to “move” ministerial posts on his own initiative – and met with stiff resistance. Now a muzzle was hung around him.

Paul Magnette also seems frustrated. The power-conscious President of the Walloon Socialists would have liked to become Prime Minister himself. But in the end it had to give way to make way for De Croo. Magnette realized that only a Flemish can lead a coalition that governs against the largest party in Flanders.

Green accents

That is the birth defect of the new coalition: although it has a comfortable majority in the federal parliament with 87 out of 150 seats, things are not looking good in the regions. Flanders feels left out because the largest party, the N-VA, was not involved in the new government. That could fuel Flemish nationalism; the N-VA has taken a firm opposition course.

But Wallonia is also dissatisfied. The French-speaking region moved to the left in the May 2019 election and is struggling to identify with the new liberal prime minister. Belgium has been ruled by economically liberal Flemings for far too long, not only the left-wing radical “Labor Party” (PTB) say.

The socialists and the Greens were able to set some social and green accents in the new government program. The minimum pension is to be raised to 1,500 euros, there is to be a tax on large assets, and an investment program based on the European “Green Deal” is to stimulate the economy.

The Greens were also able to set an example in terms of personnel policy: With Petra de Sutter, the new Minister for the Public Service, a transsexual won a high office for the first time. She even became Vice Prime Minister and stands for diversity in traditionally tolerant Belgium.

Almost half have no confidence in the government

But most citizens care little. According to a poll published shortly after the government was formed, only 38 percent of Belgians are happy with “Vivaldi”. 47 percent have no confidence – and 16 percent are completely disinterested.

People obviously have other worries. The “second wave” of the corona pandemic is particularly troubling for many Belgians. The situation is so serious that De Croo had to dedicate his first public appearance as head of government to the corona crisis.

The protective measures were tightened again. Cafés and bars have to close at 11 p.m., outside the home you are only allowed to maintain close social contacts with three people. It is probably the last stage before the lockdown – Belgium has the crisis firmly under control.