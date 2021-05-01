Julian Nagelsmann is very close to winning the first title of his coaching career. He will play for the DFB Cup with RB Leipzig on May 13th. After the spectacular semi-final against Werder Bremen on Friday evening, the winning goal was only scored in extra time, Nagelsmann will face Borussia Dortmund or Holstein Kiel in the final. This decision will be made this Saturday (8.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup as well as on ARD and Sky).

For the new season, Nagelsmann will move to Munich as the successor to head coach Hansi Flick. But who is the new Bayern coach? One like no one:

The personality

It is well known that Julian Nagelsmann lost his father as a very young man. The public was able to get the picture of a trainer who is extremely mature for his age. The inconvenience of overheated professional business, as he has often emphasized, is sometimes nothing compared to the rigors of real life. In times when professionals fly in hairdressers, eat steaks edged with gold leaf or drift across the water on luxury yachts, Nagelsmann likes to give the grounded common man who is aware of the advantages of his job but does not lose touch with normality.

In interviews he expresses himself on social issues and talks about his connection to nature. Anyone who looks at their own work and work environment from such a distance usually has a high level of self-confidence. He doesn’t need the job as confirmation. In weddings he works what feels like 24 hours a day for success, but then likes to switch off the cell phone for two days and is not available to anyone.

Nagelsmann lives from the self-confidence that he transfers to his teams. Even as a mid-twenties and co-trainer, he did not shy away from making clear announcements to seasoned professionals. That quickly earned him respect because he was always able to fill his words with content. As a man with great ambition, he can get quick-tempered and emotional during training sessions and especially on competition day, but usually returns to cool analysis mode a day later.



His personality always showed when you tried to lure him from the reserve. Diego Simeone, coach of Atlético Madrid, provoked him at the encounter in the catacombs with a firm knock on the back and the words “So you like to talk”, Max Eberl, sports director of Borussia Mönchengladbach, once alluded vulgarly to Nagelsmann’s age (” little pisser “). He remained sovereign every time and even showed understanding for the provocateurs. He exuded superiority even in situations in which he was attacked.

Tactical understanding

After the first Champions League round of 16 with RB Leipzig against Liverpool, Nagelsmann had to bite his teeth. Not only because of the defeat (0: 2), but because of a particularly unsuitable question from his point of view. He did not want to let go of the fact that he was possibly “coached out” by his counterpart Jürgen Klopp – that is, taken by surprise in a duel between two tacticians. Nagelsmann noted that this thesis almost amounted to a personal insult for him, as his team had lost not because of tactical failures, but because of individual mistakes.

In fact, there are few coaches who understand as much of the tactical depths of the game as he does. The meticulous working out of strategies is one of his specialty disciplines. This was clearly visible in the decisive group game in the Champions League against Manchester United. Nagelsmann had identified the English side defenders as weak points and attacked from the sides. Before United’s players knew what was happening to them, it was 2-0 for Leipzig, after less than a quarter of an hour. In the Bundesliga he was one of the first to consistently order a build-up game from the three-man chain, but defend it in the four-man bar when the opponent had possession of the ball. Positions blurred, sometimes even scholars didn’t know what was going on on the lawn. During the Hoffenheim era, it was not uncommon for him to change formation three to four times per game, but in Leipzig he was reduced in this regard. In his tactical diversity, Nagelsmann is strongly reminiscent of one of his predecessors at FC Bayern, the Spaniard Pep Guardiola.