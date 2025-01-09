The German national soccer player Niclas Füllkrug from Premier League club West Ham United will play under coach Graham Potter in the future. The first division club from London announced this one day after parting ways with Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui. The 49-year-old Potter was recently without a club and previously coached Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion. He has a two-and-a-half year contract with the Hammers.

“I am very happy to be here. It was important to me that I waited until I found a job that I was confident would be a good fit for me. And that I also fit in with the club I join. That’s the feeling I have at West Ham United,” said Potter, according to a club statement. He shares with the club and those responsible “the same values ​​such as hard work and high energy to create a solid foundation for success”.

West Ham is currently in 14th place in the table, seven points clear of relegation zone. In the last eleven games, the team only won three times. The team suffered heavy defeats against the top teams from Liverpool (0:5) and Manchester City (1:4). The hitherto hapless filling pitcher, who moved to London in the summer and was then dealing with an injury, scored his second goal in the Premier League against City.