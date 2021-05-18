Tomás Gimeno and his two daughters, Anna and Olivia, ages 1 and 6, disappeared in Tenerife on April 27. The alarm was raised Beatriz Zimmerman, mother of the girls, since that day the father had to give her to the little ones, but not doing it at the agreed time, she went to the farm where the father resided.

Not finding them there, she decided report the case to the Civil Guard, who is working in search of new clues to find the whereabouts of the minors. Thus, last Monday, the Benemérita searched Gimeno’s house for the fourth time. This time, the inquiry focused on finding girls’ clothes and toys that they were at the father’s home.

Mess and dirt

And according to the program Public mirror from Antenna 3, the key to finding the girls could be in the first registry: in it, the researchers they perceived that disorder and dirt had taken over the house.

In addition, the agents were struck by two details. The first were plastic bags, similar to those used by gardeners for their maintenance work. As the aforementioned program explained, They were on a roll, but some were missing.

The second element that raised suspicions was a recently removed piece of soil in a weedy environment and quite run down. Thus, Public mirror pointed out that there was a possibility that the dogs had tracked the area trying to find biological remains of the girls.

New items in search

To try to find Anna and Olivia, the Civil Guard has incorporated new tools. Thus, a sonar and an underwater robot have been arranged that has provided by the Spanish Institute of Oceanography.

Maria Gamez, general director of the Corps, assured that they will spare no efforts “Not a day or a single moment in the search for the disappeared. Right now it is our priority. “In that sense, and after almost 3 weeks since the facts were known, he explained that all the hypotheses are open, although he did not offer more details as the investigation was under summary secrecy.